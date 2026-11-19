There is currently no cause for concern regarding the supply of food products to the domestic market. Even under the most pessimistic scenario, the decline in GDP could be 4–5%.

This was stated by Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky in comments to Ukrinform.

According to him, the agricultural sector and food production account for a significant share of the country’s economy, which helps maintain food stability.

At the same time, there may be temporary disruptions in the supply of certain processed products, particularly vegetable oil, to retail chains. However, there are enough medium-sized producers and alternative supply channels operating in the domestic market to compensate for such disruptions.

Source: Ukrinform.

How much does oil cost in Kyiv supermarkets following Russia’s attacks on processing plants?

On November 16, Russian occupiers struck Dnipro. According to local media reports, the “Oleina” plant, which produces sunflower oil, may have been hit. Video footage from the scene shows heavy smoke and a fire.

In the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed. The spill contaminated more than 3,500 square meters of land, but no direct flow of oil into the Chornyi Tashlyk River has been reported so far.

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