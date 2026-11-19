Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held a working meeting during which they discussed the needs of the Ukrainian army for the coming year and the strengthening of defense capabilities.

In particular, they discussed the results of the “Ramstein” format meeting, the scope and areas of military assistance from international partners, as well as the operational situation on the front lines.

Special attention was given to supplying the front lines with drones and determining the Armed Forces’ weapons requirements for 2027.

Key tasks include increasing the production of Ukrainian weapons, modernizing existing weapon systems, and developing long-range strike capabilities.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

During his speech at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara called on European partners to strengthen the negotiating positions of Kyiv and the European Union by increasing defense support.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held a joint meeting during which they discussed the situation on the front lines, Russia’s plans, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with servicemen from combat units to discuss the needs of the front lines, the effectiveness of command and control, and ways to reduce casualties among Ukrainian defenders.

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