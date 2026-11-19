Two men from Odesa and Dnipro registered Starlink terminals in the names of Ukrainians for the benefit of the Russian occupiers in exchange for money. Both were detained and taken into custody.

A 20-year-old man from Odesa registered more than 100 terminals between August and October 2026, using the passport information of residents of Mykolaiv, including minors. For each device, he received $150 from a Russian handler.

A 33-year-old resident of Dnipro registered more than 60 terminals from February through May. He later recruited other people and set up a shell company through which he processed the equipment registrations. He received $200 for each terminal.

The registered Starlink terminals provided Russian occupiers with satellite communications in the temporarily occupied territories, specifically for coordinating combat operations and controlling attack drones.

All terminals have been blocked. During searches, phones containing evidence of collaboration with representatives of the Russian Federation were seized.

The Odessa resident has been charged with treason, and the Dnipro resident with aiding an aggressor state. They face criminal charges.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

A 34-year-old Kyiv resident was found guilty of treason. He helped a Russian military officer verify four Starlink satellite communication terminals.

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

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