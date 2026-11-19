Law enforcement officers in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast detained and charged a 59-year-old resident of the Kolomyia community who had set up an illegal online firearms distribution network throughout Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the man found buyers on specialized online platforms and operated exclusively on a full prepayment basis via bank card. To maintain secrecy, he disassembled the weapons into parts, shipped them in several packages using fictitious personal information, and disguised them as non-functional collector’s items.

Law enforcement officials documented three instances of the sale of firearms capable of firing live rounds: in October 2025, he sold a mixed-design revolver to a buyer from Poltava for 25,000 hryvnias; in February 2026, he shipped a homemade rifled rifle with a silencer and an optical sight to Khmelnytskyi for 17,200 hryvnias, and in July, he sold a “Beretta” self-loading pistol to Burshtyn for 41,500 hryvnias.

The investigation established that the suspect is well-versed in gunsmithing, repaired old firearms, and was able to assemble combat-ready weapons on his own using parts from various models.

The man was detained on November 11, 2026, and charged under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons), which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison. The court ordered the suspect to be held in pretrial detention with the right to post bail in the amount of 133,000 hryvnias; an investigation into the sources of the weapons is currently underway.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, in the Sumy region, during operational activities, State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) officers discovered a cache of ammunition set up by Russian military personnel near the border. It contained nearly forty anti-tank mines and 10 homemade explosive devices.

In the Chernihiv region, border guards and police officers discovered a cache of ammunition in a non-residential building in one of the villages. Serviceable ammunition will be transferred to the Defense Forces, while unserviceable ammunition will be destroyed.

Meanwhile, the SBU’s military counterintelligence has located two more hidden arsenals of weapons and ammunition in frontline areas in southern and eastern Ukraine.

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