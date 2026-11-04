The NMT-2027 may be reduced to three subjects: what changes are being proposed

A proposal was made in the Verkhovna Rada to change the format of the national multi-subject test in 2027.

Instead of four subjects, applicants would take only three: Ukrainian language, mathematics, and Ukrainian history.

According to Yulia Hryshyna, chair of the Subcommittee on Higher Education, most members of the parliamentary education committee support keeping mathematics among the required subjects. Therefore, a compromise has been proposed: to return to the 2022 NMT model.

In this case, the fourth elective subject—specifically biology, chemistry, physics, or a foreign language—would be eliminated.

The initiative is justified by the excessive burden on students studying amid war, air raid alerts, and power outages. A final decision on the format of the 2027 National Multidisciplinary Test has yet to be made.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Earlier, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment commented on the situation in the Odesa region, where participants in the National Multisubject Test spent nearly 13 hours at the testing center due to prolonged air raid alerts. According to the agency, graduates were offered the option to reschedule the exam for an additional session, but they refused and decided to wait until the testing was completed and take the NMT that same day.

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