The Education Ombudsman urged parents to document instances of extortion in schools

Any charitable contributions to educational institutions should be made by parents solely on a voluntary basis and according to their means. This was stated on October 28 by Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk, in response to reports of verbal demands by parent committees for cash contributions toward classroom repairs and additional payments to staff.

Leshchyk emphasized that the financial and logistical support of schools falls under the direct responsibility of their founders. If parents voluntarily wish to make a contribution, the funds must be officially transferred to the educational institution’s special treasury account, not to the cards or accounts of civic organizations.

If parents face demands or pressure, the ombudsman recommends carefully documenting such incidents—by saving correspondence and receipts, and making photo, audio, or video recordings in a lawful manner—and submitting the materials to the National Police of Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk called on local government authorities to provide schools that operate as shelters and “Points of Resilience” with additional security guards or other security personnel.

The Ministry of Education and Science recommends that universities condense the academic schedule for the 2026–2027 school year. Among the proposed options are classes on Saturdays in the fall and spring, as well as extending the academic year into the summer of 2027. However, these are only recommendations, so not all students will automatically be required to attend classes on Saturdays.

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