A Ukrainian Armed Forces lieutenant colonel was caught taking kickbacks for destroyed enemy equipment

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Eastern Region announced that charges had been filed under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of a proposal, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by a public official) against a senior officer of the group responsible for studying and implementing best practices in the management of unmanned systems at one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s military units.

The investigation established that the lieutenant colonel, who was a member of a working group tasked with confirming the destruction of enemy equipment, demanded a “kickback” of 380,000 UAH ($8,351) from the unit’s deputy commander.

The incident occurred during a meeting in Pavlohrad, Donetsk Oblast. The amount demanded represented 20% of the total monetary rewards—approximately 2 million UAH ($43,956)—owed to the military personnel for the destroyed enemy equipment. In early November, the official was detained while receiving the full amount of the bribe. The court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of pretrial detention, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 998,000 UAH ($21,934), and is also considering the seizure of his personal Lexus vehicle and cell phone.

Source: Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Eastern Region.

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