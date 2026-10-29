After five days without electricity, power was restored in Konotop

In Konotop, Sumy Oblast, power has been restored after five days without electricity. The city is once again receiving electricity following a prolonged power outage.

"All consumers in Konotop have power again. Currently, electricity is being supplied in shifts. The order and sequence of supply are being regulated by utility workers," the statement said.

This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Telegram.

As a reminder, Konotop has been without power for five days following Russian strikes, and there is a threat of a diesel fuel shortage.

Video: Konotop has been without power for four days following Russian strikes.

Authorities in Konotop promise to fully restore power by the end of the day.

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