The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional €500 million in military aid. The new package will include, in particular, air defense systems and drones to protect against Russian airstrikes. This was announced by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Netherlands will allocate an additional €500 million to Ukraine for military support. According to the prime minister, the new package includes the supply of air defense systems and drones. This equipment is intended to help Ukraine defend itself against ongoing Russian airstrikes. Russian troops continue to use missiles and attack drones against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, so strengthening air defense remains one of Ukraine’s key priorities.

“Today, I can also announce an additional military aid package worth 500 million euros. It includes, in particular, air defense systems and drones designed to protect against continuous Russian air attacks,” Jetten said. However, the statement did not specify exactly which air defense systems and drone models Ukraine will receive. Nor did it provide specific timelines for the delivery of the equipment.

Jetten stated that Russia shows no willingness to stop the war

During a press conference, the Dutch prime minister emphasized that there are currently no signs that Russia is ready to stop its attacks on Ukraine. According to him, Moscow is trying to wear down Ukrainian society, undermine its morale, and damage the economy.

However, Jetten stated that Russia will not achieve this goal thanks to the resilience of the Ukrainian people. He also emphasized that international partners must continue to support Ukraine. “First and foremost, thanks to the extraordinary courage and unbreakable resilience of the Ukrainian people themselves. As allies, we must continue to recognize that our unwavering support is of crucial importance,” the prime minister said.

According to him, the Netherlands will continue to support efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. At the same time, the country considers it important to maintain pressure on Russia to force it to end its aggression.

The Netherlands supports diplomatic efforts

Jetten also stated that the Netherlands views diplomatic initiatives that could contribute to establishing peace in a positive light. In particular, he mentioned the phone calls between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Vladimir Putin. According to the Dutch prime minister, such contacts are part of broader efforts by international partners aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and finding ways to end the war.

At the same time, Jetten emphasized the importance of continuing military support for Ukraine. This aid—including air defense systems and drones—is intended to bolster the capabilities of Ukrainian defense forces in the face of Russian attacks.

Earlier, the Netherlands announced €1.2 billion in non-military aid

In addition to military support, the Dutch government announced the allocation of €1.2 billion in non-military aid to Ukraine. A significant portion of these funds is planned to be directed toward supporting Ukraine’s energy sector and involving Dutch businesses in the country’s reconstruction. Specifically, €40 million has been earmarked for urgent repairs to energy infrastructure. Another €55 million is to be used to supply the energy equipment needed to restore and ensure the stable operation of the power grid.

Separately, €136 million has been allocated to support partnerships between Ukrainian and Dutch companies. In addition, €19.5 million will be directed toward export credit insurance. This should help reduce financial risks for Dutch companies doing business with Ukraine.

Thus, the Netherlands’ support covers Ukraine’s military needs as well as the restoration of critical infrastructure and economic cooperation. The new €500 million package is intended to strengthen protection against Russian airstrikes, while non-military aid is intended to facilitate the restoration of the energy sector and attract foreign businesses to the country’s reconstruction. Rob Jetten announced this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Netherlands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands on a visit. There, he plans to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses, and King Willem-Alexander. Among the main topics of discussion are defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, and continued support for Ukraine.

The Dutch Minister of Defense called Russia an enemy, not merely an aggressor.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine enhance the effectiveness of its F-16s in shooting down jet-powered drones.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine maintain its F-16 fighter jets.



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