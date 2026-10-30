Photo: A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Lviv–Lutsk highway

On October 30, a traffic accident occurred on the Lviv–Lutsk highway, resulting in one fatality and nine injuries. Traffic on this section of the highway is disrupted.

On Friday, October 30, two cars collided on the Lviv–Lutsk highway between the villages of Babychi and Silets in the Sheptytskyi District of Lviv Oblast. As a result of the accident, one person died and nine others were injured. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Police.

According to preliminary findings by law enforcement, a Peugeot minivan and a Toyota passenger car collided. The 71-year-old driver of the Peugeot died as a result of the accident. Nine people, including a 17-year-old minor, sustained injuries. Medical personnel are determining the victims’ diagnoses, while law enforcement officials are verifying their personal information.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. Traffic in the area is congested, and police are directing traffic.

Investigators have opened a criminal case regarding the accident under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation rules by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officials are determining the circumstances of the incident.

Source: Lviv Regional Police

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