Transportation has been arranged for residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky who wish to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine. This was announced by Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President.

“A humanitarian operation is currently underway in Oleshky. Transportation has been arranged for residents who wish to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine. Humanitarian aid has also been delivered to the city,” the post states.

Budanov noted that on the Ukrainian side, the operation is being coordinated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, with whom he is in constant contact.

"This is an important operation, and it must continue. Every citizen’s life is important to Ukraine. We are continuing our work," he added.

He reported this on Telegram.

Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: 25 buses have been prepared to provide aid and evacuate civilians.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump currently has no plans to visit the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, her team does not rule out such a visit in the future, provided the security situation and the U.S. president’s wife’s schedule permit it.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German publication Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro, but there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

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