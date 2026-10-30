In Bukovina, five members of the Territorial Defense Forces and a law enforcement officer are suspected of torture and unlawful detention

In Bukovina, six individuals have been notified that they are suspected of torture, the unlawful deprivation of liberty of persons subject to military service, and the receipt of improper benefits. Among those implicated are the head of the district military registration and enlistment office, four of his subordinates, and a law enforcement officer.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General. According to the investigation, four incidents of unlawful actions were documented during mobilization activities between July and September 2026.

Specifically, in July in Mamayivtsi, military personnel beat a man who was trying to get out of his car, after which they forcibly took him to the Territorial Recruitment Center and detained him for subsequent mobilization.

On September 16 in Chernivtsi, one of the TCC’s military personnel received 5,500 euros for releasing a man who was wanted for violating military registration rules. His mother handed over the money, after which the man was released.

On the same day, another man who refused to present his documents was sprayed with tear gas and forcibly taken to the TCC. He sustained minor injuries.

Another incident occurred on September 30. According to investigators, a father of three who had a legal deferment was detained in Chernivtsi. On the way, he was threatened with a gun and struck in the torso at least four times. Despite his deferment, mobilization measures continued to be applied against him.

On October 21, six suspects were notified of the charges against them. At the request of prosecutors, five of them were taken into custody, two without the right to bail. Another suspect was placed under house arrest. The head of the TCC department was suspended from his duties.

The State Bureau of Investigations is conducting the pretrial investigation. Law enforcement officials are identifying possible additional incidents and other individuals involved.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

As a reminder, Chief of the General Staff Drapatiy ordered tighter control over the Military Medical Commission in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada approved a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for the Military Registration and Enlistment Office for illegal military registration.

Lubinec explained whether military registration and enlistment offices can confiscate phones and forcibly put people on buses.

Schemes to evade mobilization are being exposed throughout Ukraine.

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