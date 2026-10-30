Ukraine has imposed sanctions against the Rassvet satellite system and 39 Russian vessels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions apply to Russian companies and individuals involved in the creation of the “Rassvet” satellite communications system, as well as 39 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

It is noted that the sanctions package concerning the “Rassvet” system includes 10 companies and 19 Russians associated with them. They are involved in work on the launch of the “Rassvet” system, which the aggressor plans to use on Ukrainian territory to continue its aggressive and unprovoked war.

“Russia seeks to have a satellite system similar to the Starlink network, which would allow it to command troops and guide and control strike drones—including ‘Shaheds’—and missiles online. The deployment of this system could help Russia not only exercise continuous, real-time control over its weapons systems in Ukraine but also pose threats to other countries,” the statement reads.

Among the companies subject to sanctions are:

“Bureau 1440”—the developer, coordinator, and systems integrator of the “Rassvet” project;

“Labs 1440,” affiliated with this entity—specializes in the production of solar panels for spacecraft;

“FAB Rassvet”—engaged in the development, production, and support of low-Earth-orbit communications satellites and subscriber terminals;

the Belarusian company “Aerospace Instruments”—engaged in the development and prototyping of components for aerospace systems.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed on “5S Group,” which supplies foreign industrial equipment to Russia and develops industrial computers under the RMatic brand. One of these computers was supplied to “Orlan,” a sanctioned manufacturer of electronic warfare systems and drones, and was used in research and development work on behalf of “Bureau 1440,” the Office of the President noted.

Sanctions have also been imposed on “Aquamash Production Association,” which specializes in the machining of metal products and the manufacture of high-precision parts; “El-Optics”—which supplies, services, and integrates optical, telecommunications, and laser equipment, photonics, and quantum communication systems; “Elesar Group”—which supplies foreign-made electronic components and equipment to the Russian Federation; “Small Spacecraft”—which specializes in the development of space technology and ground-based satellite communication systems.

“‘Rassvet’ is Russia’s attempt to create its own low-Earth orbit satellite system and use it in the war against Ukraine and to pose threats to the entire world. The project depends on foreign technologies, equipment, and components, so we are targeting these supply chains already at the development stage and urge our partners to coordinate sanctions,” emphasized Vladislav Vlasyuk, the President’s Advisor and Representative on Sanctions Policy.

In addition, another sanctions package has been introduced against the shadow fleet. The package includes 39 vessels flying the flags of: Russia—17, Barbados—3, Liberia—3, the Marshall Islands—3, Panama—3, Hong Kong—2, Djibouti—2, the Bahamas—1, Equatorial Guinea—1, Zimbabwe—1, Cameroon—1, Palau—1, and Sierra Leone—1.

They facilitate the export of Russian oil, petroleum products, and gas condensate, which is the most important source of revenue for the aggressor state’s budget—revenue that is then directed toward the war against Ukrainians. These vessels transport Russian energy resources to ports in China, India, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries. Just one of them—the Vasily Dinkov—carried out 15 shipments totaling approximately 726,000 metric tons of Russian crude oil in the first half of 2026 alone.

Some of these vessels are already subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, and Australia. Ukraine will share all relevant information with its partners to ensure full synchronization of sanctions across international jurisdictions.

The relevant decrees imposing sanctions, No. 1072/2026 and No. 1073/2026, have been published on the Office of the President’s website.

This is stated on the website of the Office of the President.

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 91 Russian vessels.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has released data on 20 vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet.

Earlier, Japan announced a new package of economic sanctions against the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—in connection with its aggression against Ukraine. The restrictions, in particular, apply to 35 vessels of the so-called shadow fleet, which, according to Japanese authorities, transport Russian oil and help circumvent international sanctions.

The number of vessels flying the Russian flag increased by more than a third between January 2025 and June 2026. This is happening against the backdrop of mounting international pressure and efforts to combat the so-called “shadow fleet,” according to a study by the Center for Energy and Clean Air Research.

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