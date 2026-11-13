He exposed his private parts to Sense Bank employees: a Sumy resident appeared in court

A Sumy resident who exposed his genitals during video calls with Sense Bank employees was sentenced to one year of probation. In addition, the man must pay 12,700 UAH for the forensic analysis of the video recordings.

According to the case file, on the morning of March 8 of this year, the Sumy resident initiated a video call via the Sense Bank mobile app and “immediately upon connecting the video call with an operator of JSC ‘Sense Bank,’ exposed his genitalia, and subsequently performed acts on his genitalia for his own gratification on camera.”

A minute after the first video call, the man made another one, repeating his actions. The court classified these acts as a crime “against morality and a person’s sexual freedom and sexual integrity.”

The bank likely retained recordings of those calls, as they were submitted for forensic art analysis, which concluded that the content depicted in the video was of a pornographic nature. Consequently, the Sumy resident was charged with violating Part 1 of Article 301 of the Criminal Code.

During the preliminary court hearing, the defendant pleaded guilty. He also entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution. The court approved the agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the man was found guilty and sentenced to one year of probation.

Specifically, the man must periodically report to the authorized probation agency, notify that agency of any change in his place of residence, work, or study, and may not leave Ukraine without the consent of the authorized agency.

The physical evidence in the case—specifically, the Motorola phone the man used to make the video call and the “Vodafone” SIM card—was returned to the defendant.

He was also ordered to pay 12,700 UAH in expenses for expert testimony.

The Zarechny District Court of Sumy issued the corresponding ruling, according to the Court Register.

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the powers of the chairman of Sense Bank’s supervisory board.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on an audit of funds at Sense Bank intended as collateral for the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

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