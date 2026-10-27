President Zelenskyy accepted the credentials of ambassadors from five countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Canada, Spain, Switzerland, Egypt, and Turkey. During the meeting, the head of state discussed with the diplomats the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense system, the promotion of peace initiatives, European integration, and countering Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea region.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of his partners’ diplomatic presence in the capital, noting that the newly appointed heads of mission had personally experienced the consequences of Russia’s nighttime ballistic strike on Kyiv.

In the context of defense cooperation, the President emphasized: “The supply and reinforcement of our air defense systems, from Patriot to Hawk—all of this matters every single day.” Separately, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the threat of a global food crisis caused by Russia’s obstruction of civilian shipping.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the credentials of the new ambassadors from Oman, North Macedonia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and France. During the meetings, he briefed the diplomats on the latest massive Russian shelling and discussed further cooperation with each country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also signed a decree dismissing Olga Stefanishyna from her post as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

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