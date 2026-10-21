The Prosecutor's Office will issue an international arrest warrant for suspects in a construction fraud case in Ivano-Frankivsk

The Office of the Prosecutor General is preparing documents to issue an international arrest warrant through Interpol for three real estate developers suspected of large-scale fraud involving 256 victimized investors and more than 235 million hryvnias in losses.

According to the investigation, between 2017 and 2022, a 46-year-old local businessman—the founder of 15 construction companies—along with two accomplices, solicited funds from citizens under the pretext of building seven residential complexes in Ivano-Frankivsk. The companies did not have the necessary permits to carry out the work or commission the facilities, and the investors’ funds were diverted to accounts controlled by affiliated firms.

Currently, all three suspects are in hiding abroad. The organizers of the scam are charged with fraud on an especially large scale, money laundering, and willful tax evasion. The Prosecutor General’s Office is preparing requests for Interpol red notices to facilitate the subsequent arrest and extradition of the perpetrators to Ukraine.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

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