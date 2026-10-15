The Rada approved the posthumous conferral of the title of Hero of Ukraine on Karpyuk and Roshchina

The Verkhovna Rada supported the posthumous conferral of the title of Hero of Ukraine on Mykola Karpyuk and Viktoria Roshchina. The final decision on awarding the highest state honor is to be made by the President of Ukraine.

At its session on Thursday, October 15, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of collective requests to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to posthumously award the title of Hero of Ukraine to Mykola Karpyuk, co-founder of the UNA-UNSO organization and military officer Mykola Karpyuk and journalist Viktoria Roshchina. This was reported by Tamila Tasheva, a member of parliament from the “Holos” party.

According to the lawmaker, 62-year-old Mykola Karpyuk was a soldier, a civic activist, and a former political prisoner of the Kremlin. In 2014, he was abducted and unlawfully convicted in Russia. He spent years in prison, where he was tortured.

After his release during a prisoner exchange in 2019, he resumed his work defending the rights of Ukrainians and was later mobilized into the military. On September 19, 2026, Mykola Karpyuk was killed in combat in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Viktoria Roshchina, a 27-year-old journalist, had been documenting the crimes of the Russian occupiers since the start of the full-scale invasion. She worked in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories to record the reality on the ground and reveal the truth. The journalist was illegally detained by the Russians and tortured in a Russian detention center.

“Awarding them the highest state honor is a particularly well-deserved and just recognition. We await consideration by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Tasheva noted.

Earlier, the Rada did not support the parliament’s work during the yellow alert level.

Prior to this, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a draft of the updated Labor Code, which enshrines the right to flexible forms of work and is intended to mark the start of labor market reform.

Only 13 million people are officially employed in Ukraine: the Ministry of Economy explained the need for a new Labor Code.

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