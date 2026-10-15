European leaders will urge Zelenskyy to tone down his criticism of Trump — FT

European Union leaders plan to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

This issue is set to be discussed during closed-door talks in Brussels on October 16.

According to the Financial Times, European officials want to convey a sympathetic yet firm message to the Ukrainian president.

One of the publication’s sources noted that even if Kyiv’s criticism is justified, it is not necessary to voice it publicly every time.

This approach stems from the instability in relations between the U.S. and Europe, as well as the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine amid the recent escalation between Kyiv and Washington.

Source: Financial Times

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump Have Thrown Ukraine to the Wolves — The Telegraph

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

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