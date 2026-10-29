The Rada approved a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for the TCC for illegal military registration

On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada approved an amendment that imposes a fine of 170,000 hryvnias on employees of regional recruitment and social support centers for unlawfully registering citizens for military service if they are not subject to such a procedure.

This provision was approved during the consideration of a bill to increase liability for organizing and using so-called “drop schemes.” However, the penalty has not yet taken effect.

On Wednesday, October 28, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that increases criminal liability for illegal transactions involving bank cards, accounts, and e-wallets. The law provides for fines of up to 170,000 hryvnias and imprisonment for up to six years for organizing and using so-called “drop schemes.”

Prior to the second reading, Amendment No. 11 was submitted to the bill, which supplements Article 201-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses with the following provision:



“A violation by an official of the procedure for maintaining military registration records of conscripts, persons subject to military service, or reservists, resulting in the registration of persons who, in accordance with the law, are not subject to military registration as conscripts, persons subject to military service, or reservists—shall result in the imposition of a fine in the amount of ten thousand non-taxable minimum incomes.”

In other words, the Territorial Military Registration and Enlistment Commission (TMC) would be held liable for registering individuals who are not subject to military registration. Such a violation would carry a fine of 170,000 hryvnias.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement rejected this amendment prior to the preparation of the bill for its second reading; however, during the vote, members of parliament supported the amendment, and it was included in the final version of the bill.

However, it should be noted that these provisions are not yet in effect, as the document must first be signed by Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy—who may veto the law—after which the document must be published in the parliamentary gazette *Holos Ukrainy*.

The law is set to take effect on the day following its publication.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

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