Temperatures in Ukraine will rise to +15° on October 30: where rain is expected

On Friday, October 30, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is forecast for Ukraine. Daytime temperatures will range from +7° to +12°, and in some regions, temperatures will reach +15°.

Moderate rain is expected in the southern regions, while light precipitation is forecast for the Carpathians and the Carpathian Foothills. During the day, scattered showers are also expected in parts of the central regions. No significant precipitation is forecast for the rest of the country.

Overnight temperatures will range from +3° to +8°, and up to +12° along the coast. Winds will be predominantly northeasterly, 5–12 m/s. In the east and southeast, gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible at night.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, there will be no significant precipitation. In the capital, temperatures are expected to range from +6 to +8° at night and around +10° during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center (Facebook)

Warm weather with high humidity and minor fluctuations in atmospheric pressure is expected in Ukraine during the week of October 26–November 1. The highest temperatures are forecast for the south of the country, while it will be coolest in the Carpathian region and in some parts of the north.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.