The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law that will allow 10th- and 11th-grade students to complete their studies at their current schools, even if the school has changed its status or been reorganized.

This applies to students who, during the 2026–2027 school year, are pursuing specialized secondary education under a two-year high school program. They will be able to continue their studies at the school to which they were enrolled or transferred, or at its successor institution.

The law also provides for a simplified procedure for obtaining or renewing licenses for institutions that have been reorganized or converted into gymnasiums. This should allow them to ensure that high school students complete their studies by the end of the 2027–2028 school year.

Source: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

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