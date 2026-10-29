The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Friday, October 30. The dollar and the euro continue to depreciate against the hryvnia. The new rates will determine the official value of the U.S. and European currencies on that date. However, the specific exchange rates and the factors affecting the hryvnia’s stability are not specified in the announcement.

NBU Exchange Rates

For Friday, October 30, the NBU set the official dollar exchange rate at 45.52 hryvnia. Compared to the previous banking day, the U.S. dollar fell by 7 kopecks—on Thursday, October 29, its rate stood at 45.59 hryvnia.

The official euro exchange rate as of October 30 was set at 50.67 hryvnia. Over the course of the day, the euro lost 9 kopecks; the previous day, its rate was 50.76 hryvnia.

What Will Keep the Currency Market from Sharp Fluctuations in November

Taras Lesovyi, director of the financial markets and investment department at Globus Bank, told RBC-Ukraine that the National Bank of Ukraine will remain the main stabilizer of the currency market. The regulator will sell currency from its reserves to curb excessive demand.

As of early October, the NBU’s international reserves stood at $47.1 billion. According to the expert, this amount is sufficient to cover approximately four months of imports.

In addition, Ukraine expects to receive another $27 billion in international aid by the end of the year.

According to Lesovoy’s assessment, the availability of reserves, support from international partners, and the actions of the National Bank should help curb significant fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.

This was reported by the NBU.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to the exchange rate.

As long as partners provide funds, the NBU will have the resources to maintain the exchange rate: economist Oleg Pendzin.

Official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro fell on October 29

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