In early September, a 49-year-old woman was murdered in Odesa. According to local media reports, the victim was Angela Kryvitskaya—the widow of Kirill Kryvitsky, founder of the city’s well-known “TAIGER” sports club, who died suddenly in 2022.

The Kryvitsky

Empire



“After her husband’s death, Angela became the sole beneficiary of a substantial business empire. According to court documents, her assets at the time of his death included a fleet of luxury vehicles, nine properties (including apartments on Repina Street and a large residential building), spacious plots of land, and a 100% stake in the private enterprise “SK Judo ‘Tiger’” with commercial spaces on Serednofontanska Street. In addition, she held large stakes (ranging from 37% to 50%) in the “VISTA MARE” companies, which own valuable land in Odesa,” according to the news channel “Criminalist.”

As early as 2033/2024, Angela began the process of selling off some of her assets—media reports mentioned the sale of a property for millions of dollars. Her sons, the elder Arthur and the younger Tigran, were sent to the U.S. after their father’s death, and the proceeds were accumulated directly by their mother.

“We cannot make any definitive statements about the motives behind this crime until the court reaches a decision. However, if we examine the chronology of events, a clear logical chain emerges. To understand what happened in Odessa on September 11, we need to look at the events of the first days of fall in the U.S.,” the channel reports.

Arrest in the U.S.



In Texas, the FBI and local sheriffs are investigating a scheme involving the theft of precious metals. In this case, 28-year-old Artur Kryvitsky—the eldest son of the murdered Angela Kryvitskaya—was arrested.

According to U.S. investigators, Arthur used forged documents to intercept FedEx packages containing investment-grade gold and silver coins from couriers. In one of the proven incidents, the value of the stolen goods amounted to $17,400. During a search of his home in Woodlands, law enforcement officers discovered a significant amount of the stolen goods. Arthur faces a lengthy prison sentence on federal charges of fraud and identity theft.

“In September 2026, the wife of Arthur, who had been arrested in the U.S., began urgently demanding financial assistance from her mother-in-law, Angela Kryvitskaya. The woman, presumably unwilling to sell key assets at a discount, refused to provide the requested amounts by the specified deadlines. Investigators believe that it was then that Arthur’s wife’s cousin hatched a plan to eliminate the owner of the assets. “The motive is obvious—Angela’s death would trigger the inheritance process and allow Arthur’s trusted associates to take de facto control of the companies’ assets,” writes *Criminalist*.

Preparations for the crime began in advance. On September 5, the suspect took Arthur’s wife’s belongings and left them at a tailor’s shop on the first floor of a building on Sudnobudivna Street. She then told Angela that she needed to pick up the items on September 11 at 3:00 p.m., ostensibly to mail them to the U.S.

On September 10, the suspect enlisted her sister, asking her to hide a change of clothes near the site of the future crime. The next day, she changed into the hidden clothes and waited for Angela in the building’s entrance. When the 49-year-old woman entered the building, the attacker stabbed her nine times in the back, followed by about 30 more stab wounds to the head, neck, back, and chest. Deep cuts were found on the victim’s arms, consistent with attempts to defend herself against the blows. The woman died from massive blood loss.

Investigators believe that several family members may have been involved in covering up the crime. Law enforcement officials are determining all the circumstances of the murder and the role of each person involved.

As a reminder, in Western Sydney, Australia, two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of university student Marco Tapia.

Russian intelligence agencies spent several months planning the murders of prominent opposition figures Garry Kasparov, Ilya Ponomarev, and Vladimir Kara-Murza. According to El Mundo, they planned to assassinate them on the territory of the United States and European Union countries.

The Mito District Court in Japan sentenced 29-year-old Takumi Ouchi to 20 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old nail artist Haruka Komatsumoto.

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