A Russian airstrike damaged the Red Cross building in Kherson

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged. The organization reported this.

Windows and doors in the building were shattered, and the ceiling, furniture, and office equipment were damaged. At the time of the attack, staff and volunteers were not in the office, so no one on the team was injured.

The Ukrainian Red Cross condemned the violation of international humanitarian law and emphasized that it continues to carry out its humanitarian mission in the city.

Source: Ukrainian Red Cross.

In Kharkiv, on the afternoon of October 22, a fire broke out after a Russian drone struck a passenger electric train. The fire started in the lead car.

Russia attacked the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

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