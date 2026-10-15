On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car was killed in a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.

Support for an Orphan in the Kharkiv Region

According to the investigation, the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling toward the village of Vilkhuvatka when she veered into a ditch and collided with a tree. Her injuries were fatal—she died in the ambulance.

There were also two passengers in the car who sustained injuries. A 36-year-old man was injured, and doctors diagnosed a 7-month-old infant with a closed head injury and a fracture of the left humerus.

To ensure the girl’s proper care at the hospital, the necessary support, and her future placement, the prosecutor’s office has already involved child welfare services,

the prosecutor’s office noted.

They assured that staff from the regional prosecutor’s office’s Victim and Witness Support Division are providing the girl with everything she needs and are in contact with the deceased’s sister. Specialists had previously worked with this family, helping the woman cope with the consequences of the war.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman, who lost her husband and three children in a Russian attack, died in a car accident.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

After a Russian missile strike on a private home in the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih region on July 30, only the family dog, named Rocky, was rescued from the rubble. The dog was rescued by a journalist from the local publication “Svoi Kryvyi Rih.” The rest of the members of the Voronov family, who had many children, died as a result of the attack.





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