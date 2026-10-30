The Defense Forces Will Receive All Necessary Funding by the End of the Year — Koretsky

Funding for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be fully secured through the end of the year, despite the challenging situation regarding financial support for the state budget.

“Funding for the Defense Forces will be fully secured. This is an absolute priority. All regional budget payments for September have been made in full, as promised by the government. All payments for October will be finalized in the coming days,” said the Prime Minister.

The government has fulfilled all its obligations, and parliament has passed a number of important bills. This made it possible to secure at least 4 billion euros as early as November.

At the same time, Koretskyi noted that international financial support remains critically important for covering other budget expenditures through the end of the year, particularly the sustainability plans. The total funding need amounts to approximately 29 billion euros. To ensure the timely receipt of the remaining funds, a number of additional bills must be passed as early as next session week.

“Any delay in the vote could result in part of the international funding not being received this year. This creates the risk of another forced suspension of funding for certain expenditure items,” he noted.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

Ukraine needs another $27 billion for defense.

In Kyiv, there is a proposal to allocate an additional 2 billion hryvnias for defense needs.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has already used up its budget funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

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