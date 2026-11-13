The ATL Amateur Tennis League called People’s Deputy Andriy Kozhemyakin the “tennis general” in a message congratulating him on his 61st birthday, which he celebrates on November 13.

Kozhemyakin has served as a Member of Parliament representing Yulia Tymoshenko’s political forces for over 20 years. He also serves as vice president of the Ukrainian Tennis Federation.

In 2016, he was awarded the military rank of lieutenant general in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

On September 17, the High Anti-Corruption Court continued the preliminary hearing in the case of People’s Deputy Yulia Tymoshenko. The court is reviewing the case materials during the preliminary hearing stage.

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the preliminary hearing in the case of Yulia Tymoshenko.

People’s Artist of Ukraine Anatoliy Khostikoev recalled the story of how he met Yulia Tymoshenko, an encounter that unexpectedly changed his life. According to the actor, after he supported the then-prime minister during a political crisis, that encounter ultimately led him to a seat on the Kyiv City Council.

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