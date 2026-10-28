The U.S. has provided Ukraine with demining equipment

The United States has delivered a new shipment of specialized demining equipment, with a total value of $7.9 million, to Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service (SSTS).

The equipment received is designed for the safe clearance of anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance. The U.S. Embassy emphasized that mine action also protects U.S. economic interests by creating safe conditions for American businesses to operate in Ukraine.

According to the U.S. Embassy, more than 2,200 DSST deminers have been trained with U.S. funding; they have already restored 1,764 square kilometers of Ukrainian land to safe use by neutralizing more than 262,000 explosive ordnance.

Source: hromadske.

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