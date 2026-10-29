An investigation is underway in Lutsk into a possible abuse of authority by military personnel of the TCC

On October 28, 2026, an incident was reported on Volia Avenue in Lutsk involving a possible abuse of authority by military personnel from the Territorial Defense Command and the Special Forces during emergency alert drills. This was reported by the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in Volyn Oblast.

The office emphasized that the circumstances surrounding the use of physical force require a proper legal assessment.

Based on an analysis of video footage circulated in the media, it was documented that a man was forcibly dragged into a Mercedes-Benz vehicle using physical force. In addition, according to available information, traffic rules were violated while maneuvering the vehicle, and a private car was damaged.

These circumstances may indicate violations of the law during the conduct of mobilization measures and require a proper investigation and legal assessment by the competent authorities.

Mobilization activities must be carried out exclusively within the limits of the powers defined by law, while respecting human rights and freedoms. The performance of official duties does not justify the use of physical violence or violations of the law.

The Commissioner’s Office in Volyn Oblast is monitoring human rights compliance in the region and emphasizes the need for an appropriate response to reports of possible violations of human rights and freedoms.

A court ordered the Civil Registry Office to remove a Ukrainian citizen who had changed their gender from the registry.

In Lviv Oblast, a driver who struck a Military Registration and Enlistment Office officer with a wooden bat will stand trial.

A military TCC officer assaulted the head of the State Enforcement Service in Poltava Oblast.

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