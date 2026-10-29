Actor Bohdan Beniuk believes that the life sentence handed down to Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was convicted in the murder case of linguist Iryna Farion, is fair.

“Life in prison is fair. He killed a public figure—and one like that, no less…,” Benyuk said, commenting on the verdict.

“Life in prison is the harshest possible punishment. There used to be execution by firing squad, but it was abolished—thank God, or maybe not thank God. But life in prison is fair. He killed a public figure, and one like Iryna Farion at that,” the actor said. At the same time, the actor drew attention to the trial, which dragged on for two years: “It’s just strange that it dragged on for two years. What was going on there, and why did it take so long to hand down the sentence?” the actor remarked.

The former lawmaker admitted that he isn’t afraid for his life because of his own patriotic political views. At the same time, he called on others to follow Iryna Farion’s example. “We’re at war right now. And I can walk around Kyiv—a bomb goes off—and that’s it. People will ask: ‘What did Benyuk die for? For Ukraine, or what?’ Of course I’m not afraid—we’re in our own country. Later you’ll write that Benyuk was afraid. What’s there to be afraid of? There’s not even anything to talk about here. It’s better to follow her example and be patriots like Farion, who, unfortunately, is no longer with us,” he said.

Bogdan Benyuk also emphasized that the linguist’s stance wasn’t about being uncompromising, but rather an expression of patriotism. “Why uncompromising? That’s called patriotism. Ask any Russian how he would defend his own, or a Pole. And for some reason, we have such an ambiguous attitude toward this here. She spoke the truth; now everything she talked about is happening. It’s better to be patriots like Faryon,” said the former lawmaker.

This opinion was expressed in an interview with “Glavkom” by theater and film actor and former MP Bohdan Benyuk, who was a member of the same political party as the politician.

Bogdan Benyuk called for a complete ban on the Russian language in Ukraine.

Bogdan Benyuk revealed how much actors at the Podil Theater earn.

Bogdan Benyuk’s grandson has grown up and is now taller than his famous grandfather.

Benyuk’s son joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine after defending his dissertation.

Read us on