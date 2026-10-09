A neurosurgeon in the capital took bribes to help men avoid military registration

In Kyiv, a neurosurgeon at a public medical facility was caught accepting bribes to help patients obtain disability classifications based on fabricated diagnoses. Specifically, he falsely treated a patient for a traumatic brain injury that the patient did not actually have.

According to the investigation, the doctor prepared sets of medical documents for patients containing diagnoses that did not correspond to their actual health condition. Subsequently, using his connections in medical circles, he helped men obtain a disability category or subcategory so they could be exempted from military registration.

A “client” would be brought to the emergency room complaining of a head injury, then admitted for inpatient treatment in the neurosurgery department, where fictitious examinations were conducted and “treatment” was administered. At the same time, the medical records of a perfectly healthy man indicated that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury, a brain contusion, and even a cerebral hemorrhage. A severe traumatic brain injury—which did not actually exist—allowed the patient to qualify for a disability classification.

The doctor was detained pursuant to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine on the hospital premises immediately after receiving 226,000 hryvnias for the fictitious treatment of this pseudo-patient.

During a search of the neurosurgeon’s office, nearly 115,000 U.S. dollars and 130,000 hryvnias were seized. The prosecutor has already filed a motion with the court to freeze these funds. Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the neurosurgeon has been notified of his status as a suspect in the abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 4 of Article 354 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention with bail set at 266,000 UAH.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and authorities are identifying other medical professionals who assisted the suspect in preparing fictitious medical documents and subsequently helped establish disability categories for this doctor’s patients. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. A member of the Izyum City Council has been charged with a new offense for disclosing the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a reminder, a Russian spy ring was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody. Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars. In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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