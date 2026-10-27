A court ordered the Civil Registry Office to remove a Ukrainian citizen who had changed their gender from the registry

The Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court ruled that the Territorial Recruitment Center’s refusal to remove a woman—who had officially changed her gender from male to female—from the military registry was unlawful. The court ordered the Territorial Recruitment Center to make the necessary changes to the “Oberig” registry and to pay the plaintiff 1,331.20 UAH in court fees.

The plaintiff officially changed her gender and received documents reflecting the updated information. She then applied to the Territorial Recruitment Center to be removed from the military registry but was denied.

The Territorial Recruitment Center explained that a change of gender is not explicitly provided for by law as grounds for removal from military registration. They also insisted on the need to undergo a military medical examination.

At the same time, as the court established, the plaintiff has no medical or pharmaceutical background, did not submit an application to voluntarily remain on the military registry, and had not previously performed military service.

During the proceedings, the court noted that the state had officially recognized the plaintiff as a woman and issued her documents containing the corresponding information.

According to the court’s ruling, the Territorial Recruitment Center cannot continue to apply the military registration rules intended for men to her. The absence in the legislation of a separate procedure for removal from military registration following a gender transition does not justify a violation of human rights.

The court ruled that the Territorial Recruitment Center’s refusal was discriminatory and unlawful.

The Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court fully granted the claim. Specifically, it ruled:

to declare the Territorial Recruitment Center’s refusal unlawful and to overturn it;

to order the Territorial Recruitment Center to remove the plaintiff from the military registry;

to make the appropriate changes to the “Oberig” registry;

to award the plaintiff 1,331.20 UAH in court fees, to be paid from budget funds.

At the same time, the court’s decision may be appealed.

This is stated in the court’s decision in Case No. 160/22278/26.

Previously, the Slavuta City and District Court of Khmelnytskyi Oblast held a woman administratively liable for throwing a rock at an employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, but hitting a police car and breaking its window instead. The court found the woman guilty of petty hooliganism, imposing a fine of 85 hryvnias, and also ordered her to pay 665.60 hryvnias in court fees.

The court imposed a preventive measure of nighttime house arrest on three members of the Kyiv City Council. They are facing charges of evading military service.

The Kalynivka District Court in Vinnytsia Oblast sentenced a man to three years in prison after he categorically refused to accept a draft notice to report for military service. The man explained his position in court by stating his belief that, since Ukraine had transferred weapons to NATO, it is the Alliance that should fight in place of Ukrainian citizens.

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