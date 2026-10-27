Norway will provide Ukraine with 500 million Norwegian kroner (about 48 million euros) to restore energy infrastructure and stabilize the power supply ahead of winter.

Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Asland announced the allocation of this aid on October 27 during a visit to Kyiv.

The funds will be disbursed in November and December through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. They will be used to repair damaged facilities, purchase equipment, and restore critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian side will determine funding priorities based on the most urgent needs of the power grid.

Norway’s total support for Ukraine under the Nansen Program in 2026 will amount to 85 billion kroner, of which 15 billion is earmarked for civilian and humanitarian aid.

Source: Government of Norway

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