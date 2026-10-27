Rain is expected in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 28, with temperatures rising to +17°

On Wednesday, October 28, cloudy weather with some sunny spells and light rain is forecast for Ukraine. At night, temperatures will range from 3 to 8° above zero, and during the day, the air will warm up to +9…+14°. In Zakarpattia and the southern regions, temperatures will reach +17° in some places.

“In Ukraine, except for the eastern regions, light rain is expected at night, and in most western regions, as well as moderate rain in some parts of the south,” the report states.

It is noted that there will be fog in some areas of the Carpathians at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some parts of the southeastern region.

Temperatures will range from 3–8°C at night to 9–14°C during the day; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, temperatures will range from 7–12°C at night to 12–17°C during the day.

Light rain is forecast for Kyiv and the surrounding region tomorrow. The wind will be from the northeast at 7–12 m/s.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

It will be warm across Ukraine this week, with rain in some regions.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatological norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

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