Businesswoman Svitlana Paveletska, the wife of former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, shared whether she is considering having a child with him. Responding to questions from her followers, she admitted that she currently has no plans to expand her family.

One follower asked the businesswoman if she was ready to have a child with Dmytro Kuleba. In response, Svitlana humorously explained that she isn’t even thinking about a second child yet.

“It’s not on my mind. It’s not even in my nightmares. We have two children living with us now, and that’s the most we’re willing to ask of God,” Paveletska said.

Dmytro Kuleba and Svitlana Paveletska went public with their relationship in the spring of 2023, although their romance had begun earlier. In the fall of 2025, the politician proposed to his beloved, and she accepted. In May 2026, the couple got married.

Prior to this, Kuleba had been married to MP Yevheniia Kuleba. He has two children from his previous marriage—a son, Yegor, and a daughter, Lyuba.

Svitlana Paveletska is also raising a child from a previous relationship. Her son, Oleksandr, is 13 years old and lives with his mother and Dmytro Kuleba.

Paveletska shared this news in her Instagram Stories.

As a reminder, former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on the controversial statements made by singer Olya Polyakova. He stated that he agrees with her view regarding the harassment of Ukrainians who have remained in the country and continue to work for its benefit.

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