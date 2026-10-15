In Chernivtsi, a man was sentenced in absentia to prison for participating in the DPR

A 29-year-old Ukrainian citizen was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison, with all his property confiscated, for participating in the “DNR” terrorist organization. The man voluntarily joined the militants in 2015, and after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, he fought against Ukrainian troops, including participating in the assault on positions near Mariupol.

Following a public indictment by prosecutors from the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the court found the man guilty of participating in a terrorist organization. The verdict was handed down in absentia.

He voluntarily joined the ranks of the illegal armed group in 2015, when he was 18 years old. Over the following years, he held several military positions.

Initially, he served as a gunner for a portable anti-aircraft missile system; later, he became a sapper. Starting in June 2022, he held the position of senior sapper in a fire support platoon.

According to the investigation, starting in February 2022, the man fought against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other Ukrainian military units. In particular, he participated in the assault on Ukrainian positions near Mariupol.

In July 2022, for his participation in combat operations on the side of the Russian occupation forces, he was awarded the so-called “St. George’s Cross, 4th Class.” The corresponding order was issued by the so-called General Staff of the “DPR” Armed Forces.

The court sentenced the defendant in absentia to 14 years of imprisonment with the confiscation of all his property.

The verdict was handed down for participation in a terrorist organization. The case was heard following a public indictment by prosecutors from the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a 23-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzling nearly 500,000 hryvnias in government benefits that were being received by the mother of a missing serviceman. The man took advantage of the woman’s trust and, over the course of five months, transferred her money to other accounts and spent it on his own needs.

Previously, operatives from the Criminal Investigation Department, together with investigators, exposed a criminal group that had been defrauding residents of various regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators called citizens, posed as employees of various government agencies, and convinced people that they had purchased substandard medications and could receive compensation from the state for them.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Scammers intimidated the 13-year-old daughter of a military officer and swindled $54,000 from her.

As a reminder, in Zaporizhzhia, a pretrial investigation was completed into an organized group whose members posed as employees of Kazakhstani banks’ security services and tricked citizens into revealing their bank card details, after which they embezzled their funds.

In Volyn, the State Bureau of Economic Security uncovered tax evasion totaling nearly ₴28 million in the flower business.

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