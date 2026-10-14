In Dnipro, preparations for the heating season are 95% complete

Dnipro has completed about 95% of the work to prepare for the heating season. Over the course of the year, the city replaced 14 boilers, installed nearly 50 energy-efficient pumps, as well as additional generators and inverters at boiler rooms.

“I could tell you that Dnipro is still preparing for the heating season, but in fact, the preparations are already complete. In terms of numbers, that’s about 95%,” Filatov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, over the course of the year, the city replaced 14 boilers and installed nearly 50 new energy-efficient pumps. In addition, several dozen additional generators and inverters were connected at boiler rooms in various districts of Dnipro.

Filatov noted that preparations for the heating season are an ongoing process, as preparations for the next season begin immediately after the end of the current one. “Of course, most of these processes have intensified since the start of the full-scale war. But even before that, the heating system was systematically modernized every year,” the mayor emphasized.

Heating Season Subsidies for 2026–2027: Who Will Receive Automatic Payments from the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Ukrainian households that heat their homes with firewood, coal, briquettes, or other solid fuel can receive a housing subsidy to cover the cost of purchasing it.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government officially introduced a new procedure for reimbursing housing and utility costs for facilities hosting evacuated citizens.

Ukrainians who are eligible for both a housing subsidy and a benefit may choose one of these forms of government support. If the amount of the subsidy awarded is 0.00 UAH, the person may apply for the benefit.

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