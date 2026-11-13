Power Outages on November 13: Emergency Schedules Are in Effect in Several Regions

On Friday, November 13, rolling blackouts are in effect across Ukraine. The restrictions apply to most regions of the country. At the same time, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain areas of the Kyiv region, as well as in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions, during which the hourly schedules do not apply.

Details regarding the restrictions have been released by regional distribution system operators.

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are in effect around the clock. Power restriction schedules are being applied to industrial consumers.

Due to Russian shelling, some consumers remain without power in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions.

In regions where the security situation permits, repair and restoration work is ongoing. Energy workers are operating at full capacity, but new Russian attacks and air raid alerts are complicating and delaying the restoration of the power grids.

The power supply situation may change throughout the day, sometimes even several times an hour.

Power Outage Schedules by Region

Kyiv

The capital is currently experiencing load-shedding. At the same time, DTEK has not published a general schedule of outages by group for nearly a year. Therefore, you can only check for planned restrictions by specific address:

via the “DTEK Kyiv Power Grids” chatbot on Telegram;

on DTEK’s official website, where you must enter your address;

in the “Kyiv Digital” app;

by calling the “Strum” hotline at 1549. There, you can find out about the application of the schedules, the availability of electricity at your address, and what to do in the event of a power outage.

Kyiv Region

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Bucha, Fastiv, Bila Tserkva, and Obukhiv districts. This is due to shelling and damage to the power grid, which are limiting the ability to transmit electricity.

In other districts of the region, hourly power outages are in effect. DTEK has not published a general schedule, but unofficial sources provide the following schedule:

1.1 — 12:00 a.m.–2:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (12 hours total);

1.2 — 12:00 a.m.–2:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m., 6:30 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (11.5 hours total);

2.1 — 12:00 a.m.–1:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (total of 11 hours);

2.2 — 12:00 a.m.–1:30 a.m., 6:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (total of 12.5 hours);

3.1 — 1:00 a.m.–4:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 11.5 hours);

3.2 — 1:00 a.m.–4:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 12 hours);

4.1 — 2:00 a.m.–5:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 12 hours);

4.2 — 2:00 a.m.–5:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 12 hours);

5.1 — 4:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. (total of 11 hours);

5.2 — 4:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m. (total of 10.5 hours);

6.1 — 5:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (8 hours total);

6.2 — 5:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (10 hours total).

Vinnytsia Oblast

Hourly power outages have been implemented in the region. The regional power company does not publish a general schedule. You can check the schedule for a specific address:

via the Viber chatbot;

via the Telegram chatbot;

in the “Online Schedule of Hourly Power Outages” section on the regional power company’s website—you can search by address, EIC code, or customer account number;

in your personal account on the regional power company’s website.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

DTEK has implemented emergency power outages in Dnipro, the Dniprovskyi District, Kamianske, Pidhorodne, Solone, and Tsarychanka.

In other districts of the region, stabilization outage schedules are in effect:

1.1 — 12:00 a.m.–12:30 a.m., 6:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m., 4:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. (8.5 hours total);

1.2 — 6:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m., 4:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. (8 hours total);

2.1 — 12:00 a.m.–12:30 a.m., 6:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m., 4:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. (total of 8.5 hours);

2.2 — 12:00 a.m.–12:30 a.m., 6:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m., 4:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. (total of 8.5 hours);

3.1 — 12:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 11 hours);

3.2 — 12:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 11 hours);

4.1 — 12:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (9 hours total);

4.2 — 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 8 hours);

5.1 — 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. (4 hours total);

5.2 — 2:30 a.m.–6:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. (total of 8 hours);

6.1 — 2:30 a.m.–6:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. (total of 8 hours);

6.2 — 2:30 a.m.–6:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. (8 hours total).

Zhytomyr Oblast

Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine’s integrated power grid, emergency power outages have been implemented in the region. This means that the hourly power outage schedules are currently not in effect.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Hourly power outages are in effect in the region. The duration of the outages varies depending on the rotation group. Allowing for 30 minutes for switching, power will be unavailable during the following periods:

1.1 — 1:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. (5 hours total);

1.2 — 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. (3 hours total);

2.1 — 6:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (7.5 hours total);

2.2 — 6:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (9 hours total);

3.1 — 12:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. (4 hours total);

3.2 — 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. (total of 5 hours);

4.1 — 12:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (6 hours total);

4.2 — 3:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. (5 hours total);

5.1 — 6:30 a.m.–7:30 a.m., 8:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (5 hours total);

5.2 — 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. (5 hours total);

6.1 — 3:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. (5 hours total);

6.2 — 12:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m., 6:30 a.m.–7:30 a.m., 8:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (6 hours total).

Mykolaiv Oblast

Hourly power outage schedules (HPOS) are in effect in the region. Projected schedule:

1.1 — 12:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (7 hours total);

1.2 — 12:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (6.5 hours total);

2.1 — 4:00 PM–7:30 PM (3.5 hours total);

2.2 — 4:00 PM–7:30 PM, 11:00 PM–12:00 AM (total of 4.5 hours);

3.1 — 9:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (total of 7 hours);

3.2 — 12:00 a.m.–12:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (total of 7.5 hours);

4.1 — 4:00 PM–7:30 PM, 11:00 PM–12:00 AM (total of 4.5 hours);

4.2 — 12:00 a.m.–12:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. (total of 5 hours);

5.1 — 5:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m. (total of 7 hours);

5.2 — 5:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m. (total of 7 hours);

6.1 — 5:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 11:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 4.5 hours);

6.2 — 9:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (total of 3.5 hours).

Odesa Region

The region has implemented rolling blackouts according to the following projected schedule:

1.1 — 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (total of 8 hours);

1.2 — 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (total of 8 hours);

2.1 — 6:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (4 hours total);

2.2 — 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. (8 hours total);

3.1 — 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (4 hours total);

3.2 — 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., 10:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (6 hours total);

4.1 — 12:00 p.m.–3:30 p.m., 10:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 5.5 hours);

4.2 — 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., 10:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (total of 6 hours);

5.1 — 6:00 a.m.–8:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (total of 6.5 hours);

5.2 — 6:00 a.m.–8:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (total of 6.5 hours);

6.1 — 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (4 hours total);

6.2 — 6:00 a.m.–8:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (total of 6.5 hours).

Poltava Oblast

Hourly power outages are in effect in the Poltava region. The regional power grid’s restriction schedule provides for:

from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. — 2nd stage;

from 01:00 to 07:30 — 1 rotation;

from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. — 2 rounds;

from 08:00 to 15:00 — 2.5 rounds;

from 15:00 to 22:00 — 3 stages;

from 10:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. — 2 shifts.

In addition, wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in the morning and afternoon. Due to the inclement weather, power lines may snap.

Utility officials urge people to stay at least 8 meters away from sagging or downed power lines to avoid electric shock.

Sumy Oblast

Following overnight shelling, widespread power outages occurred in parts of the region. The region is also operating on hourly power rotation schedules according to an updated plan.

Kharkiv Oblast

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the region. Hourly power schedules are in effect concurrently:

1.1 — 4:00 a.m.–6:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (9 hours total);

1.2 — 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (10 hours total);

2.1 — 4:00 a.m.–6:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (9 hours total);

2.2 — 4:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (10 hours total);

3.1 — 12:00 a.m.–2:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.–midnight (11 hours total);

3.2 — 12:00 a.m.–2:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.–midnight (total of 13 hours);

4.1 — 12:00 a.m.–2:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. (7 hours total);

4.2 — 12:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m., 11:00 PM–12:00 AM (total of 14 hours);

5.1 — 2:00 a.m.–4:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (11 hours total);

5.2 — 2:00 a.m.–4:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (11 hours total);

6.1 — 2:00 a.m.–4:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (11 hours total);

6.2 — 3:00 a.m.–5:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (8 hours total).

Khmelnytskyi Oblast

The region is implementing hourly power outages—from 6:00 a.m. until the end of the day. For most consumers, the total duration of the outages will be approximately six hours.

Schedule by shifts:

1.1 — 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (6 hours total);

1.2 — 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (3 hours total);

2.1 — 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (6 hours total);

2.2 — 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (6 hours total);

3.1 — 12:00 PM–4:00 PM (4 hours total);

3.2 — 12:00 PM–4:00 PM, 10:00 PM–12:00 AM (total of 6 hours);

4.1 — 12:00 PM–4:00 PM, 10:00 PM–12:00 AM (total of 6 hours);

4.2 — 12:00 PM–4:00 PM, 10:00 PM–12:00 AM (total of 6 hours);

5.1 — 6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (6 hours total);

5.2 — 6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (6 hours total);

6.1 — 4:00 PM–7:00 PM (3 hours total);

6.2 — 6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. (6 hours total).

Experts emphasize that this is a projected schedule. If necessary, the transmission system operator may change the scope and timing of the restrictions.

Cherkasy Region

The regional power company reported damage to power grid equipment as a result of systematic Russian attacks. Restoration work is currently underway around the clock in the region.

“Utility workers are carrying out emergency repair work using all necessary machinery and equipment… We are doing everything possible to restore power to every home,” the utility workers assured.

Once the damage has been repaired, power outages will occur according to the following schedule:

1.1 — 2:00 a.m.–4:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (10 hours total);

1.2 — 3:00 a.m.–5:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m. (11 hours total);

2.1 — 2:00 a.m.–5:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (11 hours total);

2.2 — 12:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m., 3:00 a.m.–5:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.–midnight (11 hours total);

3.1 — 4:00 a.m.–6:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.–midnight (10 hours total);

3.2 — 12:00 a.m.–2:00 a.m., 5:00 a.m.–7:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.–midnight (11 hours total);

4.1 — 12:00 a.m.–2:00 a.m., 5:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., 10:00 PM–12:00 AM (total of 12 hours);

4.2 — 12:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m., 5:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. (10 hours total);

5.1 — 6:00 a.m.–8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. (total of 8 hours);

5.2 — 1:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (total of 10 hours);

6.1 — 6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. (8 hours total);

6.2 — 1:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (9 hours total).

Chernihiv Oblast

Due to an accident at a power facility, approximately 80,000 households in the Koryukivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi, and Nizhyn districts are without power. Utility workers are working to restore power.

In other districts of the region, rolling blackouts are in effect. If the power outage is not scheduled but occurs for other reasons, consumers are advised to check the estimated time of power restoration on the regional power company’s website.

The official websites of distribution system operators (regional power companies) publish power outage schedules and information on how consumers are grouped and prioritized.

To find out which rotation a specific address belongs to and when the power might be cut off, use the service provided by your regional power company.

It is important to note that during emergency and unplanned outages, hourly schedules may not apply, and the actual power supply situation may differ from the projected schedule.

Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy have provided updates on the overall situation in the power grid.

Emergency power outages were implemented in the Fastiv, Bila Tserkva, and Obukhiv districts of the Kyiv region following a hostile attack on power facilities on the evening of November 12.

Since the beginning of November, Russian troops have attacked Ukraine’s energy facilities more than 310 times. As of November 12, nearly 700,000 households remained without power.

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