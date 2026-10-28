In Drohobych, the community opposed the lease of land for the construction of a McDonald's

In Drohobych, Lviv Oblast, during a public hearing, the majority of participants who voted opposed the transfer of a plot of land for the potential construction of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Of the 225 people who voted, 122 opposed the lease, while 103 supported it.

The public hearing took place on Tuesday, October 27, for the first time in six years. The discussion centered on leasing a 0.1827-hectare plot at the corner of Lesia Ukrainka and Mykola Lysenko Streets, where a McDonald’s restaurant is planned to be built.

Nearly 500 participants registered for the hearing, which was initiated by city authorities and the Drohobych Youth Council. Of these, 461 were eligible to vote, but only 225 actually cast their ballots.

Nina Fedko, head of the public relations department at the Drohobych City Council, said that the young people who attended the hearing supported the opening of a McDonald’s restaurant in the city, regardless of the specific location.

At the same time, some members of the older generation opposed any development of the lot at the corner of Lesia Ukrainka and Mykola Lysenko Streets. According to Fedko, during the discussion, they insulted the young participants and even resorted to profanity.

“The most offensive thing was that the young people who simply said publicly, ‘We want a McDonald’s in Drohobych. We’re not talking about the location. But we want one here,’ became the target of harassment. A clear position that has a right to exist. In response—whistling, shouting, profanity, and insults from older people. From those who should be role models for the younger generation. And all of this under the skillful direction of ‘Prosvita.’ “Tell me, who here is more conscientious?” wrote Nina Fedko.

During the hearings, opponents of the development also appealed to city council members, urging them to take their position into account when making a decision.

The final decision on leasing the land to the investor is scheduled to be considered by the Drohobych City Council on Thursday, October 29. It is the council members who will determine whether to transfer the plot for the project’s implementation.

The land is municipally owned. Its designated use includes the construction and maintenance of tourism infrastructure and food service establishments.

The plot is located near the center of Drohobych, next to the Taras Shevchenko monument. Discussions about the possible construction of a restaurant began as early as March 2026, and even then, the initiative sparked discontent among some members of the community.

During a discussion of the issue at a city council session in May, Mayor Taras Kuchma stated that the land plot can only be used in accordance with its designated purpose, as defined by the city’s master plan.

According to him, the project could attract millions of hryvnias in investment. In addition, potential investors must assume social obligations, including landscaping the area and developing the park.

Kuchma also noted that the opening of a McDonald’s restaurant could help improve Drohobych’s standing in various rankings.

If the project goes ahead, the McDonald’s restaurant in Drohobych will be the chain’s first location in Lviv Oblast outside the regional capital. However, the future of the construction depends on the city council’s decision.

As a reminder, in Zakarpattia, two McDonald’s fast-food restaurants pay as much in taxes as the region’s forestry sector, amounting to 16 million hryvnias in 2025.

The McDonald’s restaurant chain is resuming operations in Ternopil and Boryspil.

As a reminder, on September 20, McDonald’s opened three restaurants on the left bank of the capital after suspending operations in February due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Within 20 minutes of opening, the delivery service ran out of couriers.

On September 27, seven more McDonald’s restaurants resumed operations in Kyiv.

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