Video: Students at Lviv National University protested over poor learning conditions

On October 28, about a hundred students from the Faculty of Foreign Languages at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv took to the streets in protest, demanding that the decision to move classes to the building at 53 Medova Pechera Street be reversed. Following the protest, University Rector Roman Gladyshevsky promised to stop holding classes there starting in the second semester.

According to “Suspilne Lviv,” the students gathered at 10:00 a.m. near the university’s main building on Universytetska Street. Participants held signs reading “Decent Conditions for Students,” “Life Isn’t Sweet on Medova,” and “Decent Conditions for Foreign Language Students.”

Sofia, an activist with the “Direct Action” student union, explained that students are dissatisfied with the learning conditions in the building on Medova Pechera Street. According to her, the building lacks heating, ramps, and elevators, which creates difficulties, particularly for students with disabilities. Additionally, the building is located approximately five kilometers from the university’s main building.

Anna, a student in the Faculty of Foreign Languages, said that classes were moved there due to a lack of space in the main building. At the same time, students are dissatisfied with the new location’s remoteness, sanitary conditions, the state of the classrooms, and the technical equipment.

According to Anna, students have already appealed to the rector, participated in a meeting with the administration, and collected signatures for a petition against the use of this building. However, as the student claims, these actions have not helped resolve the problem. Among the alternatives, students proposed a hybrid learning format; however, their main demand is to abandon the building on Medova Pechera Street.

What the Rector Promised

Following the protest, Roman Gladyshevsky, rector of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, invited the students to a meeting. He stated that starting October 29, classes after 6:00 p.m. in the Medova Pechera building would no longer be held during the first semester.

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The rector also promised that starting in the second semester, classes in this building would be suspended while the building undergoes repairs and renovations.

According to Gladyshevsky, classes will be distributed among the university’s other buildings during the second semester.

Source: Suspilne

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