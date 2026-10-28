The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of reviewing the findings of military medical commissions (MMCs), on the basis of which certain conscripts were deemed unfit for service or were granted disability status.

This was stated by Member of Parliament Yulia Yatsyk in an interview with the “Superpozitsiya” channel.

According to the lawmaker, the reviews may concern cases of suspected fraudulent disability claims and the use of medical reports to avoid mobilization. As an example, she cited men who have been officially recognized as having medical limitations but who, at the same time, frequent gyms and restaurants.

In addition to reviewing the Medical Examination Commission’s (VLK) reports, it is proposed to increase penalties for issuing knowingly false medical documents. Criminal liability for employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers in cases of illegal mobilization is also under discussion.

At the same time, a decision on a mass review of all Medical Examination Commission (VLK) findings has not yet been made. The proposals put forward require further legislative consideration.

Source: Yulia Yatsyk, interview with the “Superposition” channel

Earlier, the Slavuta City and District Court in Khmelnytskyi Oblast held a woman administratively liable for throwing a rock at an employee of a territorial recruitment and social support center, but hitting a police car and shattering its window instead. The court found the woman guilty of petty hooliganism, imposing a fine of 85 hryvnias, and also ordered her to pay 665.60 hryvnias in court fees.

In Oleksandriya, a court found a 36-year-old local resident guilty of administering a Telegram community and disseminating information within it about the activities of territorial recruitment centers. The man was convicted of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a state of emergency under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors supported the charges in court.

In the Lviv region, during a check of military registration documents, a minibus driver struck a servicemember from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) on the head with a wooden bat. The man was notified of the charges against him, and the court ordered him to be placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

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