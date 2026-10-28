Zelenskyy arrived in the Netherlands for defense talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands on a visit. While there, he plans to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, representatives of the Ukrainian and Dutch business communities, and King Willem-Alexander. Among the main topics of discussion are defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, and continued support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy arrived with his delegation to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The president noted that Ukraine seeks to strengthen its partnership with the Netherlands and bolster its defenses against Russian attacks. During the meeting, the parties plan to discuss defense and economic cooperation, as well as opportunities for further support for Ukraine. “We arrived in the Netherlands with our team to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten. We are strengthening our partnership and working to provide greater protection for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote.

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They plan to devote special attention to Ukraine’s air defense during the talks. This involves strengthening the protection of Ukrainian airspace and new steps the Netherlands can take to support Ukraine. “We will discuss defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, and new steps to support Ukraine,” the president noted.

The visit’s agenda includes meetings with business leaders and the king

In addition to talks with the Dutch prime minister, the visit’s itinerary includes a meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch business. This is intended to be part of discussions on economic cooperation between the two countries. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also plans to have an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. The president did not provide any further details regarding the planned meetings in his statement.

The visit is intended to provide an opportunity to discuss further cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands in the areas of defense, the economy, and support for Ukraine. No specific agreements resulting from the talks have yet been announced in the arrival announcement. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his arrival in the Netherlands on Facebook.

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