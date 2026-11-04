New leaders have been appointed at two military academies in Ukraine

On November 3, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense signed orders replacing the heads of two higher military educational institutions.

Colonel Yevhen Kamalov was appointed head of the Military Institute of Tank Forces at the National Technical University “Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute,” while Colonel Maksym Lanovyi became the head of the Serhii Korolyov Military Institute in Zhytomyr.

The Army noted that the priority remains the training of future officers and ensuring that cadets have adequate conditions for study in accordance with the requirements of modern warfare.

Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi enrolled in a doctoral program at the National Defense University of Ukraine after stepping down from his post.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Tymish Martynenko-Kushliansky as deputy head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. The government adopted the corresponding decree on October 28.

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