In Kyiv, a man promised to help arrange for his mother to be placed in a care facility in exchange for $5,000 in order to defer payment

A man was detained in Kyiv after promising, for $5,000, to assist in preparing medical documents to obtain a medical determination that a Kyiv resident’s mother required constant care.

According to the pretrial investigation, the suspect offered, for a fee, to help prepare medical documentation that was subsequently intended to be used to obtain the relevant medical determination.

Specifically, without her being present, the man promised to secure a medical report stating that she had illnesses preventing her from moving independently and requiring constant care from her family. The “client” was then to use these documents to obtain a deferment from military mobilization.

The suspect quoted a price of $5,000 for his services. He promised to have all the documents ready within a month.

The man was detained while receiving the agreed-upon amount. During a search, documents were found in his possession indicating that other people had also used his services.

Under the procedural supervision of the Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, a 51-year-old Kyiv resident has been notified of suspicion of abusing his influence over doctors and members of the commission responsible for determining the need for constant care for a patient (Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Press Office of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, leaders of an oil and gas industry employers’ association are suspected of causing losses amounting to 9.6 million hryvnias.

Additionally, the sale of 15 vehicles imported as aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was uncovered in the country.

Prior to this, top customs officials were exposed for a scheme involving the trading of positions to evade mobilization.

Earlier, Svitlana Yukhta, head of the Customs Valuation Division of the State Customs Service’s Tariff Department, left for London and submitted her resignation effective October 1.

Mykhailo Svida, the former head of the Zakarpattia Customs Office, was not convicted of tax evasion. The Uzhhorod City and District Court acquitted him of criminal charges and closed the case after he paid over 7.4 million hryvnias to the state budget.

Read us on