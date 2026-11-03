A 38-year-old female service member sought treatment at the University Hospital of Lviv National Medical University, complaining of severe back pain that radiated down her leg. Because of this, the woman was unable to sleep normally, and changing her body position did not provide any relief. Later, she also developed pain in her cervical spine that radiated to her arm, as well as dizziness.

During the examination, doctors detected an 8.5-mm intervertebral disc extrusion. Lviv neurosurgeons repaired the herniation using a minimally invasive procedure, making only two small incisions. Since the surgery, the patient has been walking on her own and is gradually returning to her normal life.

For more than half a year, the woman had been trying to manage the problem with conservative treatment. But the pain did not subside; instead, it grew increasingly severe and began to limit her ability to walk normally. The patient was worried that she would not only lose her usual level of activity but also be unable to fully perform her duties and let her comrades down.

Neurosurgeons at the University Hospital, specifically neurosurgeon Ivan Bohdan, decided to perform a biportal endoscopic removal of the herniated intervertebral disc.

“This is a modern, minimally invasive technique for the neurosurgical treatment of spinal conditions. The surgery is performed through two small incisions: a video camera is inserted through one, and microsurgical instruments through the other. This allows the neurosurgeon to work under visual guidance without cutting through the muscles, but rather gently spreading them apart. This minimizes tissue trauma,” hospital officials say.

Over the past year, neurosurgeons have already performed more than 20 such procedures. After the surgery, the patient says she feels great. She walks steadily on her own, and her 8-year-old son is no longer worried that his mom will only be able to get around in a wheelchair.

This was reported by the hospital.

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