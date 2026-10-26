In the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, the planning of new humanitarian demining operations will be restricted in certain areas within 20–50 km of the front line and the border with Russia.

The restrictions apply to areas where work has not yet begun. The decision was made due to security risks for deminers and the civilian population.

At the same time, demining operations will not be halted entirely. Work that has already begun must be completed, provided the security situation allows it. There is also provision for unscheduled demining operations based on justified requests.

Within the 50-kilometer zone, priority will be given to the evacuation of the population, rescue operations, access to shelters, and the provision of medical and humanitarian aid.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

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