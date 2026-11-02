One person died in a fire at a vacation home in Sofiivska Borshchahivka

On the night of November 2, a fire broke out at a private guesthouse in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. The Emergency Services received a report of the incident at 2:56 a.m. after a fire broke out in one of the rooms on the second floor of the three-story building.

At the time the fire broke out, there were 51 people inside the building, four of whom were staff members. During the rescue operation, firefighters evacuated the residents and rescued 30 people with limited mobility. One person, born in 1952, died as a result of the fire; five others were hospitalized with injuries and smoke inhalation.

Rescue workers fully extinguished the fire at 3:52 a.m.; experts are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast.

As a reminder, a fire broke out at the “Golden Age” private retirement home in Kharkiv. Fifteen people died.

A fire broke out at a private nursing home in Dnipro. Rescuers found the bodies of five women aged 75 to 89.

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