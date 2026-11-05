On November 5, intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia took place in Lviv, with the participation of Prime Ministers Serhiy Koretskyi and Robert Fico.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a joint declaration on cooperation.

Slovakia will provide Ukraine with 54 generators by the end of November, as well as three electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia, which are planned to be put into service on European-standard tracks in Zakarpattia.

In addition, Slovakia will allocate 500,000 euros in energy aid, of which 300,000 will go to the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition, and 200,000 will be used for medical equipment for Ukrainian hospitals.

The countries also agreed to establish bilingual Ukrainian-English and Slovak-English high schools, to develop cross-border cooperation, and to undertake joint energy projects worth over 100 million euros.

Slovakia will also join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that intergovernmental talks between Slovakia and Ukraine will take place in Lviv on November 5.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called on the European Union to hold an emergency summit due to the rapid rise in fuel prices. He stated that, in his opinion, the EU is not responding sufficiently to the consequences of the oil crisis for member states.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country’s membership in NATO is important, but he does not want Slovakia to be drawn into a military conflict in the event that Article 5 of the Alliance is invoked.