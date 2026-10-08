In Ternopil, neurosurgeons performed surgery on a soldier with a severe head injury

Neurosurgeons at the Ternopil City Emergency Hospital successfully operated on a soldier who, after being wounded, was left with a skull defect and no bony protection for his brain.

“The neurosurgeons performed cranioplasty using a custom-made titanium implant. This allowed them to restore the integrity and anatomical shape of the skull, ensure reliable protection of the brain, and create the necessary conditions for further functional recovery,” the statement noted.

The hospital added that treating military injuries requires doctors to have not only knowledge but also extensive practical experience, professional skills, and the ability to handle complex cases. Specialists at the medical facility help service members undergo treatment and recover from severe injuries on a daily basis.

This was reported by the medical facility.

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