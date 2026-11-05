In Ternopil, workdays have been rescheduled for the winter holidays: when will residents make up the lost workdays?

In Ternopil, employees of municipal utilities, schools, and social service agencies will have additional days off on December 25 and January 1, 2027. Instead, these workdays have been rescheduled to two Saturdays—one in December and one in January.

According to a decision by the executive committee, the workday originally scheduled for Friday, December 25, has been moved to Saturday, December 19.

Employees will make up for the day off on January 1, 2027, by working on Saturday, January 16.

“The Executive Committee recommends that the heads of enterprises, institutions, and organizations in the city of Ternopil reschedule workdays in accordance with this decision,” the statement reads.

Thus, employees of municipal utilities, schools, and social institutions will be able to take time off for Christmas and New Year’s, and will make up the rescheduled workdays on the corresponding Saturdays.

Last year, city authorities also adopted a decision to reschedule workdays during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. At that time, they recommended that heads of private enterprises, institutions, and organizations in Ternopil implement a similar schedule.

However, this year’s decision by the executive committee directly applies to employees of municipal utilities, schools, and social institutions. For private businesses, rescheduling workdays is not mandatory.

This is evidenced by the decision of the Ternopil City Council’s Executive Committee on November 4.

November is an important transitional month in the church year, when believers prepare for the beginning of the Nativity Fast. This month includes days commemorating prominent saints, particularly the great martyrs and apostles, who play a special role in Christian tradition.

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